The Security Service of Ukraine conducts searches in 13 facilities of the Moscow patriarchy Orthodox church.

The searches are conducted together with the National Police and National Guard within the SBU’s systematic work to counter the subversive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine.

‘Taking into account the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, these measures are carried out to prevent the use of religious communities as a center of ‘Russian world’ and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts’, the SBU statement says.

Earlier, Russian propaganda materials were found in a number of churches that belong to Russian Orthodox church.

On December 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put in action the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding religious organizations.