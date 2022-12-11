President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced sanctions against seven clergy representatives belonging to the Moscow patriarchy Orthodox church.

‘By the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, sanctions have been introduced against seven persons. We are doing everything to ensure that the aggressor country does not have a single thread by which Ukrainian society could be pulled’, the president said.

Earlier, Russian propaganda materials were found in a number of churches that belong to Russian Orthodox church.

On December 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put in action the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding religious organizations.