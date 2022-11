Генасамблея ООН ухвалила резолюцію щодо репарацій Україні з боку РФ

Today’s UNGA vote on compensations is going to be tough as it’s take russia by the balls, “We hear from russia that UNGA is not competent to address a matter like this. It is yet another lie, yet another attempt to diminish and subvert this body of UN.” https://t.co/wV6ygbsuyn pic.twitter.com/3AxNTlAKle

— Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) November 14, 2022