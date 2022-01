Про це він написав у Тwitter.

Putin poses the greatest risk of military attack on Ukraine since 2014, but @ZelenskyyUa assaults the biggest businessman (Rinat Akhmetov), the biggest foreign investor (Arcelor-Mittal) & his predecessor & biggest political opponent (Poroshenko).

This can’t end well.

— Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) January 7, 2022