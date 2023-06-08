On the right bank of Kherson region, 2629 houses in 20 settlements have been damaged due to the flooding caused by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

‘20 settlements have been flooded on the right bank. According to the preliminary information, 2,629 houses have been affected by water: Kherson district – 2,478, Beryslav district – 110, Kakhovka district – 41’, the region administration said in a statement.

It is noted that 129 transformer stations had to be disconnected due to the flooding in Kherson. The power grid of the Ostriv city district suffered the most – 82 transformer stations are completely under water.

In addition, due to the flooding of certain districts of Kherson, the work of gas supply lines was partially stopped. 14,716 consumers are left without gas supply.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.