Все началось с того, что модель Эмили Ратаковски опубликовала в Instagram пост в поддержку Сандерса. Это увидели студентки из Чикаго Данака Катович (Danaka Katovich) и Хадия Афзаль (Hadiya Afzal) и у них появился локальный мем про “горячих девушек”.

12 января они позвали всех “горячих девушек за Сандерса” в общий чат.

Девушки хотели привлечь шуткой пару человек, а получился масштабный флешмоб.

В американских СМИ опубликовали разъяснительный материал о том, что кандидат в президенты Берни Сандерс является социал-демократом, а не социалистом.