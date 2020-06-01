#Буквы рассказывают, как на протесты отреагировали Instagram-знаменитости.
Как сообщалось ранее, несколько дней назад в Миннеаполисе полицейские задержали темнокожего мужчину. При задержании один из полицейских применил удушающий прием, наступая коленом на шею мужчины. При этом задержанный, 46-летний Джордж Флойд, неоднократно говорил белому офицеру, что не может дышать. Вследствие жестокого задержания мужчина скончался. Судмедэксперты подтвердили, что причиной смерти стало удушье.
28 мая в городе Миннеаполис (штат Миннесота, США) вспыхнули акции протеста и столкновения с правоохранителями. В ночь на 29 мая протестующие в Миннеаполисе сожгли полицейский участок.
30 мая во время ряд протестующих устроили погромы в магазинах. Уже 1 июня протесты после убийства полицейскими темнокожего американца Джорджа Флойда охватили всю страну. Также акции протеста проходили в Берлине и Лондоне.
Офицера полиции Дерека Шовена, который во время задержания душил Джорджа Флойда, взяли под стражу.
Многие знаменитости не остались в стороне и поддержали протестующих постами в социальных сетях и не только.
Ариана Гранде
Американская певица Ариана Гранде призвала своих подписчиков узнать больше о проблеме расизма и делиться этой информацией с окружающими.
“Наши черные друзья нуждаются в том, чтобы мы демонстрировали, чтобы мы высказывались открыто. Сейчас больше, чем когда-либо. Онлайн и тем более оффлайн. Это больше, чем посты”, — написала она.
View this post on Instagram
again, i ask my followers to please keep signing these petitions, making donations if u are able to, continue having conversations w family and friends about racism (overt and covert) and the senseless acts of murder that happen in this country far too often, please keep reading up, following accounts on here (i will recommend some!) to keep u updated and learning and sharing links and resources.. our black friends need us to show up and to be better and to be vocal. now more than ever. online. offline even more so. this is more than a post. we have to show up. there is work that needs to be done and it is absolutely on us to do it. #blacklivesmatter here are some accounts i’ve followed that have helped me understand more about my privilege and how to use it to help others. @privtoprog @rachel.cargle @thegreatunlearn @blklivesmatter please feel free to recommend some more as well in my comments.
Кайли Дженнер
Модель и бизнесвумен Кайли Дженнер также призвала подписчиков делиться информацией о происходящем в Сети, потому что это — “единственный способ, которым мы можем объединиться, чтобы помочь принести столь необходимые изменения и осознание”.
“Я никогда не буду испытывать боль и страх, которые испытывают многие темнокожие по всей стране каждый день, но я знаю, что никому не нужно жить в страхе, и никто не заслуживает такой смерти, как Джордж Флойд и многие другие. Говорить давно пора всем нам. В настоящее время мы имеем дело с двумя ужасными пандемиями в нашей стране, и мы не можем сидеть сложа руки и игнорировать тот факт, что расизм является одной из них”, — написала Кайли.
View this post on Instagram
since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍
Селена Гомез
Американская актриса, певица и дизайнер Селена Гомез поддержала движение #blacklivesmatter и также призвала распространять информацию о происходящем.
“Я провела последние 24 часа, пытаясь все это переварить. Никто не сможет вернуть вспять то, что произошло. Но мы можем и должны все принять меры. Слишком много жизней темнокожих были отобраны за слишком долгое время. Они заслуживают лучшего. Они заслуживают того, чтобы их услышали. Нам всем нужно делать вещи лучше и не сидеть молча, поскольку эта несправедливость продолжается”, — прокомментировала Селена.
View this post on Instagram
I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe Photo: Pacific Press
Ким Кардашьян
Телезвезда и модель Ким Кардашьян отметила, что не может понять ту боль и те страдания, которые переживают темнокожие люди во всем мире, но считает нужным поддержать их, высказавшись в поддержку протестов публично.
“Несмотря на то, что я никогда не узнаю о боли и страданиях, которые они перенесли, или о том, что значит пытаться выжить в мире, страдающем от системного расизма, я знаю, что могу использовать свой собственный голос, чтобы усилить те голоса, которые были приглушены слишком долго”, — написала Ким.
Бейонси
Американская R&B певица Бейонси призвала подписчиков подписать петицию с требованием справедливо наказать полицейских, причастных к смерти Флойда.
Джастин Бибер
Американский исполнитель Джастин Бибер посвятил несколько постов убийству Джорджа Флойда и протестам, связанным с его смертью.
Сперва Бибер опубликовал пост с цитатой известного борца против расизма Мартина Лютера Кинга: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” (“Наша жизнь начинает заканчиваться в день, когда мы начинаем молчать о вещах, которые имеют значение”.
Затем Бибер опубликовал пост с подписью: “No lives matter until black lives matter” (Ни одна жизнь не имеет значения, пока жизнь темнокожего не имеет значения).
Эта публикация вызвала неоднозначную реакцию в Сети, поскольку на снимке певец сидит на фоне матерного слова на русском языке.
Далее последовал еще один пост, в котором артист призвал к расовой справедливости.
“Настало время подняться из темной и пустынной долины сегрегации к солнечному пути расовой справедливости”, — написал он.
В четвертом посте певец прокомментировал действия правоохранителей, которые арестовали только одного из четырех полицейских, присутствующих при задержании Флойда.
“Они скорее позволят нации сгореть, чем арестуют 3 своих. Пусть это утонет”, — отметил Бибер.
Кендалл Дженнер
Модель, участница реалити-шоу “Светская жизнь семейства Кардашьян” Кендалл Дженнер не посвятила ни одного поста сложившейся ситуации, однако поделилась последним постом Джастина Бибера:
Дженнифер Лопес
Певица Дженнифер Лопес также посвятила Флойду и протестам, связанным с его смертью, сразу несколько постов.
Первая публикация — репост видео песни 12-летнего темнокожего певца из США Кедрона Брайанта о его жизни, которая стала своеобразным символом протестов. Пост певица дополнила тегом #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.
Во втором посте Дженнифер, комментируя протесты по всей стране, призвала граждан не поддаваться ненависти и злости, а вместо этого “сказать что-нибудь, сделать что-нибудь, строить мосты, а не сжигать их”.
Также певица призвала всех участвовать в ноябрьских выборах президента, поскольку стране “нужны перемены”.
“За последние несколько лет мы сбились с пути, но мы можем найти дорогу назад. Нам нужно говорить и говорить о любви. У нас есть все шансы… Нам нужно провести ноябрьские выборы и проголосовать. Нам нужны перемены! Кое-что должно измениться!” — добавила она.
View this post on Instagram
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character…” MLK My beautiful friends… This is a matter of humanity!!! Of goodness and basic human kindness and decency!!! My heart is breaking. So many people are hurting right now. How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the color of their skin? We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Not erase people. We are all God’s children. We need to love and appreciate all the beautiful things that every individual person is. There are more of us who live a life of love and acceptance than those who live in rage and hate. Do not let the angry, and hateful win!! Say something. Do something. Let’s build bridges not burn them. We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back. We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get… we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE… we need change!!! Somethings got to change!! 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 #JusticeForGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers
Майли Сайрус
Актриса и певица Майли Сайрус призвала каждого из подписчиков “использовать свой голос”, позвонить прокурору или губернатору Миннесоты и потребовать справедливого наказания для виновных в смерти Флойда.
“Они должны быть привлечены к ответственности. Мы не можем оставаться в стороне, каждый из нас должен внести свой вклад, чтобы справедливость для всех нас стала реальностью”, — считает Сайрус.
View this post on Instagram
Like so many of you, I am angry, outraged and heartbroken about the injustice in our country that has been going on for way too long- centuries & generations. To my fans, each one of us has a voice—I’m asking you to please use it right now. Please call the Minnesota Governor at 651-201-3400 and Attorney General to demand #justiceforGeorgeFloyd (link in bio for numbers and script from @aclumn). They need to be held accountable. We can’t stand by, we need to each do our part to make justice for everyone a reality.
Кэти Перри
Американская певица Кэти Перри тоже посвятила сложившейся ситуации несколько постов. Она поделилась песней 12-летнего Брайанта, дополнив пост тегом #BLACKLIVESMATTER.
И выступлением активистки против расизма Джейн Эллиот:
Эллен Дедженерес
Известная телеведущая Эллен Дедженерес тоже не осталась в стороне. На страничке шоу Эллен в Instagram была опубликована серия постов в поддержку протестного движения.
View this post on Instagram
#repost @barackobama ・・・ I want to share parts of the conversations I’ve had with friends over the past couple days about the footage of George Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota. The first is an email from a middle-aged African American businessman. “Dude I gotta tell you the George Floyd incident in Minnesota hurt. I cried when I saw that video. It broke me down. The ‘knee on the neck’ is a metaphor for how the system so cavalierly holds black folks down, ignoring the cries for help. People don’t care. Truly tragic.” Another friend of mine used the powerful song that went viral from 12-year-old Keedron Bryant to describe the frustrations he was feeling. The circumstances of my friend and Keedron may be different, but their anguish is the same. It’s shared by me and millions of others. It’s natural to wish for life “to just get back to normal” as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly “normal” – whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park. This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America. It can’t be “normal.” If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better. It will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station – including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day – to work together to create a “new normal” in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.
View this post on Instagram
From my dear friend tWitch. #repost @sir_twitch_alot ・・・ Seriously, what’s it going to take to prove our lives are valuable. I didn’t even know how to approach this. I see and feel the anger on my timeline and I see it on the TV. But then what? Then what? Just a few weeks ago we were yelling about Ahmaud, then Breonna, now yet another King was murdered in broad daylight. In my post about Ahmaud I said we can’t become desensitized. We can’t leave this alone after the hashtags stop trending. These acts are products of a system that needs to be broken. To be infiltrated. But it has to happen after the headlines calm down. This anger and drive is fuel but we have to work at shutting bullshit like this down everyday! Holding people accountable. Even when you might be the only one to speak up. I don’t know where im going with this caption but im sick. Im sad. Rest in power to this King and love to his family for having to endure this. How many hashtags do our black bodies have to make trend before a shift happens.? How many? #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #takeaction
Сама же Эллен на своей странице в Twitter высказалась в поддержку протестующих, а также сообщила, что перечислила средства ряду благотворительных фондов (Мемориальному фонду Джорджа Флойда, BlkLivesMatter и ACLU), и призвала своих подписчиков по возможности поддержать их.
Рианна
Певица и дизайнер Рианна написала очень эмоциональный пост, в котором рассказала, что случившееся настолько поразило ее, что несколько дней она старалась держаться подальше от социальных сетей.
Действия правоохранителей артистка назвала “преднамеренным убийством”.
View this post on Instagram
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor